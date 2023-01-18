GARFIELD—CORRECTION - from Jan. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star: It was listed in that edition that the Temple Devotional Activity for the Garfield 1st ward Relief Society would be on Jan. 14. This activity will be held on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the chapel at the church. There will be speakers and a musical number, refreshments, and a nursery provided. We apologize for the confusion this mistake may have caused.
•
Rigby Middle School Cheer Team recently competed at the Upper Valley Cheer Competition and placed highly. RMS fathers took 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Dad’s Jump Off.
•
Young Men and Young Women in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus of Latter—day Saints had a Glow in the Dark sledding activity on Jan. 10.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a Pinewood Derby at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the church. Check—In will be at 6:30 p.m. Bring a potluck treat to share. This is for the Primary Boys Activity Days. If you have questions contact Amy Kite or the boys activity day leaders.
•
Young Men in the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints are now playing basketball games on Wednesdays at the stake center. If you have questions on game times, check with your ward leaders.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Walking Taco, Pinto Beans, Vegetable, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 19—Ripper Combo Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 20—Tuna Fish Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk, Welch’s Fruit Snack; Jan. 23—Chicken Fajita, Green Beans, Fruit Choice, Milk, Chocolate Chip Cookie; Jan. 24—Chicken Drumsticks; Whole Wheat Roll; Steamed Broccoli; Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 25—Hamburger on a bun, Black Beans, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk,
•
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 25—Shea Cook, Lorna Hancock and Colette Mathews
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208—709—6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.