GARFIELDCORRECTION - from Jan. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star: It was listed in that edition that the Temple Devotional Activity for the Garfield 1st ward Relief Society would be on Jan. 14. This activity will be held on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the chapel at the church. There will be speakers and a musical number, refreshments, and a nursery provided. We apologize for the confusion this mistake may have caused.


