GARFIELD — For Mutton Bustin’ sign ups in Rigby Stampede Days, call Ginger at 208-745-7610.
•
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Primary Day Camp 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. on June 13 at Krupp Scout Hollow. The wards attending on this day are: Garfield 1, 4, 6, 7, and Rigby 17. It will also be held on June 14 for Rigby 1st Ward, Rigby 11th Ward and Garfield 2nd Ward. It will be a fun day of activities that will include BB Guns, Bow and Arrows, an Obstacle Course, Handicraft and Bicycle First Aid. Ask your Primary President if you have any questions or contact Heidi Turner 208-757-3526.
•
May 30 — Memorial Day
•
May 27 is the last day of school for students in Jefferson Joint School District 251.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held an Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration Camp out on May 20 at the Tanner farm located on 3700 East. There was a visit from the Air Idaho Rescue Life Flight helicopter piloted by Marshall Murdock, of Garfield. There was also dinner served and people brought pot luck dishes to share. In addition to a fireside with a message, people also camped over night. This was a father/son activity and all ages were invited.
•
Seminary Graduation for The Rigby South Stake was held on May 22.
•
Youth in the Rigby South Stake came together to provide service by cleaning the cemetery on May 21. After the project, they had dinner.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Priesthood Commemoration BBQ on May 20. Dinner was held at the Cordon Park. This was a father and son activity. Games were also played.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 28 — Amber Kent; May 28 — Carter Griffeth
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.