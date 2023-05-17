GARFIELD — It has been reported that Garfield residents have begun planting their gardens. One person reported that they have planted tomato plants, protected by walls of water.
Clint and Marianne Axman, of Garfield, recently had a baby boy.
The 5th graders in Jefferson Joint School District 251 did a “Hope of America” performance on the evening of May 10. People in the area were invited to attend. The program including singing and dancing numbers and spoken parts.
Seminary Graduation for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be at 6 p.m. on May 21 at the stake center.
The Daughters of The Utah Pioneers went to Harwood Elementary to do some demonstrations for the 4th graders. This goes along with the Idaho History that the students have been learning about. Activities included candle making, brick making, embroidery, doll making, bee keeping, making butter, washing clothes on a wash board, and sprouting seeds. They reported that they had also recently gone to Jefferson Elementary to do the demonstrations.
The kindergarten classes at Harwood Elementary went on a field trip to Bear World on May 9.
The fifth grade classes at Harwood Elementary reported that on May 9 they went on a field trip to the Art–itorium in Idaho Falls, the Rigby High School green house and the fire station in Rigby.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a new relief society presidency. The president is Kadie Bennion, 1st Counselor — Rachel Wilding, 2nd Counselor — Emily Cook, Secretary — Shani Dupree. Recently released from serving in the Relief Society Presidency are: President — Nancy Hansen, 1st Counselor — Shelagh Davis, 2nd Counselor — Melynda Gessel, Secretary — Anna Marie Robertson.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society has an activity at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the church. The Elder’s Quorum is also invited. A children’s class will be provided. Come to learn about family history.
Happy Birthday to: May 18 — Kinley Johnson; May 20 — Breann Christiansen; May 23 — Shelagh Davis, Amanda Mitchell
Lunch Menu for Jefferson Elementary School: May 17 — Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Cookies; May 18 — Pulled Pork on a Bun, Pinto Beans, French Fries, Fruit, Milk; May 19 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 22 — Mac and Cheese, Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 23 — Popcorn Chicken, Baked Potato with Toppings, Fruit, Milk; May 24 — Walking Taco, Vegetable, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
