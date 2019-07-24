Garfield Relief Society holding clothing exchange first week of August

GARFIELD — Garfield First Ward had their Relief Society’s Progressive Dinner the evening of July 18. They started at Emily Cook’s house for appetizers and introduced themselves and shared one thing that got them in trouble when they were younger. Then they went to Shelagh Davis’ house for spaghetti where they had a spiritual thought and everyone picked a get-to-know-you question. They finished off with dessert at Sally Tarbot’s house.
Garfield First Ward’s Relief Society Temple trip will be July 26. Those going should meet at the church at 8:50 a.m. or meet at Idaho Falls Temple for 10 a.m. session.
The next Relief Society activity for the Garfield First Ward will be Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the church. It will be a “Swap Til You Drop” clothing exchange. Clothing brought might be outgrown or not worn as much anymore, but should still have a lot of use left.
The Garfield First Ward Young Women and Men attended the Idaho Falls Temple for Baptisms for the Dead for mutual July 18.
The Garfield First Ward will be having their Young Women’s camp from July 23 through 26. They will be going to the Palisades Reservoir area.
The Webelos Scouts attended a day camp July 16 at Krupp Scout Hollow.
High adventure was last week. There were four leaders and seven men that were able to go from Garfield First Ward. They backpacked into Iron Bog Lake near Moore. They spent two nights fishing, hiking and playing.
• Diane McMullin joined her daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Jason Heard, on a visit to Yellowstone National Park. She saw places she had never seen before. Her granddaughter, Anna Butikofer, went with them. They all hiked over river rocks to get to the river where Butikofer attempted to build a tower out of rocks. Later they went to Jackson Hole and shopped.
Mark and Karen Hiatt’s son Zach attended his first year at scout camp in Island Park. He especially enjoyed the waterfront with kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, sailboats and row boats. He learned and earned five merit badges and started a few others. Karen was able to spend a few days at camp with him this was also her first time at scout camp.
Rod and Colleen Elliott enjoyed a day in Island Park last Monday. Colleen’s friend, Kay Roberts, also came to visit.
Ilene Mathews has been busy traveling for two weeks. She went to Island Park for a family reunion, then went to the Grand Canyon and then to Las Vegas, where she stayed with her niece, Gailene Hendricks. She also went to help out her daughter-in-law Donna Mathews in Swan Valley. Mathews had to have surgery on her hand.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson had a house full this last week. Their daughter Nikki Potter and her family came to visit from Arizona. They went boating, razor riding, hiking and spent time together. Then their daughter Jessika Jenson and her boyfriend Kameron Barney came up from Utah for the weekend. They all went to a family reunion in Ririe and Jessika and Kevin Jenson and Barney surfed at the Lunch Counter in Wyoming on the Snake River.
Norma Rounds had some visitors last week. Her grandson, Troy Hill, and his family from Evanston, Wyo., came to visit her. Troy is the son of Jolene, Rounds’s daughter.
Erik and Debbie Madsen are moving to a new home not far from where they live. Erik will still be over the Church of Latter-day Saints Spanish branch in Garfield.
The Rigby 17th Ward changed Relief Society Presidencies. The new presidency members are: Aisha Nalder — president, Rebecca Tedford — first counselor, Rosa Pardo — second counselor and Erika Gonzalez – secretary. Thanks to all those who served in the previous presidency.
There will be a regional Spanish conference from July 27 through 28. On July 27, there will be soccer tournaments and a dinner at the church in Lewisville. Then, on July 28, everyone will meet at the Menan Stake Center at 10:30 a.m. for worship services.
Beatrice Camacho Ochoa of the Rigby 17th Spanish Ward took out her endowments at 7 p.m. July 23 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Congratulations to the newest members of the Spanish Ward — Ashton Anderson and Leah Hammer. They were baptized July 6.
The Rigby 17th Spanish Ward will be going to Girls Camp at Rock Creek in a couple of weeks.
Mya Webber of Garfield Fourth Ward reported to the Missionary Training Center July 17. She will be serving in the California Newport mission.
The Brad and Katie Wells family of Garfield Fourth took a trip to Canada and visited many beautiful places.
Rigby South Stake had their Pioneer Day breakfast July 20. They watched the youth Trek video. They also had the Trek Closing Social July 16 for the youth and Trek Ma’s and Pa’s. They played pioneer games, had treats and watched the Trek video.
Rigby South Stake is celebrating Pioneer Days from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 24 with games, activities, wool carding, butter churning, family fan charts and pioneer dances.
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center will be having a musical fireside at 6 p.m. July 28. Shelly Norman will be playing the harp.