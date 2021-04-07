GARFIELD — It was reported that many paper products, diapers, 0 – 6 month onesies, baby socks and cleaning supplies were gathered by the people in Garfield at the “Light Our Stake” event held recently. The items were delivered to the Humanitarian Center.
The Rigby Young Adult Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played human battleship for family home evening on March 29.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. April 20 at the church building gym. The theme of the activity is “A Few of My Favorite Things.” Little brown bags are being passed out. They want ladies to bring 3 items from home that best describe fun things about YOU (and can fit inside a paper sack). Examples are: photos, books, something from your favorite place, etc. This is being done to get to know people better and to celebrate being YOU!
Rigby High School announced that due to BYU–I not allowing anyone to use the I–Center, they will be holding graduation at 7 p.m. on May 26 at the Motor–Vu Theatre in Idaho Falls. Students will be able to walk across a stage to receive a diploma and they will be allowed to have 1 vehicle per graduate.
Rigby Baseball registration is now open. Last day to register Minor/Majors: April 23, T–Ball/Rookie: April 30. Register at https://sites.google.com/view/softballinrigby/baseball.
The Garfield Book Club is reading “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan” by Lisa See. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 28. The location will be announced later..
Soccer Registration for 3 – 6 year olds ends April 17. Games are May 8 – June 19 on Saturdays. Call or text Kaitlyn Sweet at 208–816–3319 for more information.
Happy Birthday to: April 7 – MaCee Cherry
