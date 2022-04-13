GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity at 7 pm on April 21 at the church. Bring a pair of shoes that tell a story about you. Come prepared to share and to get to know everyone. If possible, bring a pair of gently used shoes to donate to the women’s shelter.

Choir practice for the Garfield 1st Ward is at 11:15 am on Sundays in the Relief Society Room at the church.

The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played human foosball for their family home evening activity on April 4.

Esmerelda Lozano’s mother recently passed away. The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided a funeral luncheon.

Just Serve – Jefferson County announced that there will be a Rigby City Parks Clean-up. It begins at 9:30 am on April 23 at the main shelter of the City Park.

April 15 is a teacher workday in Jefferson School District 251. So there will be no school on that day for students.

April 17 – Happy Easter.

Happy Birthday to: Kaitlyn Thomson; April 15 – Lynette Clark and Kimberly Sampson; April 16 – Angie Hartwell

If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.

