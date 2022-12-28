GARFIELD — We have been seeing lots of very cold temperatures, snow and winds in the area.
There will be a multi-stake dance for youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others 9 p.m. — 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Ririe Stake Center (14061 N. 130 E. in Ririe).
Happy New Year in 2023 to all the people in Garfield!
The power went out for about 5 hours in the Garfield area on Dec. 16. It was reported that someone hit a power pole around 3700 East and Autumn Heights Subdivision and this caused the power to be off.
Dudley Tucker of Garfield recently passed away.
The youth in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went caroling on Dec. 20. They sang carols in Aspen Heights, Autumn Heights and on 100 N. Afterwards, they went to the church and had hot chocolate and donuts.
Maxine Crossley, a long-time resident of Garfield, passed away. Maxine has many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years she did lots of gardening, sewing, crocheting, and taught piano lessons.
There will be a FSY (For The Strength of Youth) kickoff dinner and activity at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (106 N. 3800 E.). Registration opens to non-graduating youth in the Rigby South Stake at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24. The FSY session will be July 31 — Aug. 5, 2023. This is for ages 14 — 18 (youth turning 14 in 2023). If you have questions, contact Pam Rolfe or the youth leaders in your ward.
It was reported that recently Beatrice Cook, of Garfield, passed away.
The Garfield 1st Ward held a “Linger Longer” after church meetings on Dec. 18. People brought pot luck to share.
The Garfield 1st Ward will start church (sacrament meeting) at 9 a.m. on Sundays beginning in 2023. This is a change of time from 2022.
It was reported that recently Steve Turner, of Garfield, made a cross country ski track at Rigby Lake. People are welcome to go use it.
Rigby Middle School did a food drive and made a donation to The Giving Cupboard, a local food pantry.
Students in Jefferson Joint School District 251 will go back to school on Jan. 2, 2023.
There will be a Worldwide Devotional for young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023. All young adults ages 18 — 30, married or unmarried, are invited to attend. Jeffrey R . Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Patricia T. Holland will be the speakers. They will speak from the M. Anthony Burns Arena on the campus of Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah. The live broadcast can be viewed on broad
casts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It will be available for 2 weeks. Then the broadcast will be put on to Gospel Library under “Adults/Young Adults.”
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 28 — April Corry; Dec. 1 — Lori Webb and Rosalie Ericcson
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
