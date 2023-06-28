GARFIELD — The mornings of June 21 and 22 saw quite cold temperatures for this time of year. People reported that it got down to 33 — 35 degrees. Some people covered things up in their gardens that are more prone to damage (like peppers, tomatoes, beans, etc.). The first crop of hay is being cut in Garfield.
Jefferson Joint School District 251 announced that this coming school year school will start 20 minutes earlier, than the previous year, and end 20 minutes earlier. This will be at all of the schools in the district. “This adjustment in school start time will provide students with enhanced opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities or personal interests after school.
Jefferson Joint School District 251 also announced that Rigby High School teacher Robert Hale was named the Idaho Agricultural Education Association Norco Inspirational Teacher of the Year.
Rigby High School is implementing a required Friday once a month this next school year. The required Friday will be the 2nd Friday of each month. The dates for the required Fridays are as follows: Sept. 8, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 8, April 12, May 10. In an an email to parents it states: “This means ALL students that attend Rigby High School will be required to attend classes on the above listed dates.”
The Summer Food Service Program, where kids ages 1 — 18 eat for free and adults can buy a meal will be held at the following locations: Harwood Elementary School — Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and ending on August 10. Breakfast will be available beginning July 24 — August 10 from 8 a.m. — 8:30 a.m. Roberts Elementary School — Breakfast will be served 8 a.m. — 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning on July 24 and ending on August 10. For more information regarding the summer food program, contact the Food Service Department at 208–745–6693. Ext. 1138.
On June 22 the Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a service activity. People brought snacks in paper bags to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and also had a service swap. For the service swap, people donated services and a game was played to determine who got what service. Some of the services donated were; 2 massages, a batch of caramels, homemade bread and other baked goods, a game night, cookies, teaching how to make a pie. Refreshments were served.
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. on June 28 at Diane Meyers’ home. The book to be discussed is “Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley.
Some of the Garfield 1st Ward Primary Day Activity girls went on a nature walk at Eagle Park in Rexburg on June 21.
Cody Wilding, son of Doug and Rachel Wilding of Garfield, recently finished serving as a service missionary in the Idaho Falls Mission. Prior to serving in this area, he served in the Spokane Washington Mission. He spoke about his mission in the Garfield 1st Ward Sacrament Meeting on June 18.
In honor of Father’s Day, Kathryn McLain, of Garfield, made cinnamon rolls, pecan rolls and strawberry cream cheese sweet rolls in appreciation for all of the dads and young men in her area of Garfield. She had people come to her house and make a drive–by pass through her drive to receive their treats.
The Garfield 7th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a youth fundraiser on June 16. There was also a car wash, pasta dinner and silent auction. Some of the services included in the auction were: golf lesson, kayak trip, fishing lesson, no speaking in sacrament meeting for a year, Shipley’s smoked Mac and Cheese, farm fresh eggs, many homemade crafts and goodies. The activity was used to help with camp costs and assist in upcoming events.
Jill and Marshall Murdock, of Garfield, held a neighborhood movie night in their back yard for people in their area on June 22. The movie shown was “Top Gun Maverick.”
Happy Birthday to: June 30 — Kathy Hulse and LaDawn Landon
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
