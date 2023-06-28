GARFIELD — The mornings of June 21 and 22 saw quite cold temperatures for this time of year. People reported that it got down to 33 — 35 degrees. Some people covered things up in their gardens that are more prone to damage (like peppers, tomatoes, beans, etc.). The first crop of hay is being cut in Garfield.

Jefferson Joint School District 251 announced that this coming school year school will start 20 minutes earlier, than the previous year, and end 20 minutes earlier. This will be at all of the schools in the district. “This adjustment in school start time will provide students with enhanced opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities or personal interests after school.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.