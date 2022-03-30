GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. For the location contact Diane Meyers. The book to be discussed is “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.
Danielle and Cody Likes, residents of Garfield, have a new baby girl. Congratulations!
The Rigby High School had golf tryouts on March 28 – 29.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had an Elder’s Quorum Activity on March 29. They had a building competition and a get to know you activity.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a “Celebration of Womanhood” for all graduating young women and their mothers. It will be at 6:30 p.m. on March 31 at the stake center. A light meal will be served.
Donna Wilding, of Garfield, announced that all empty nesters in her ward are invited to a progressive dinner at 6 p.m. on April 4. Call Donna if you want to attend.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County announced that there are free tutoring and enrichment classes for youth (6th–8th grade) 4–6 p.m. on Wednesdays. It will be held at The Crown of Life AWANA Center 3856 East 300 North in Rigby. This is a Community Youth in Action program. If you have questions call or email Lacy Post at 208–425–1566 or lacy@uppervalleycac.org.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints met with a Roberts Ward for their family home evening activity on March 21. They played 9 Square, 4 Square and Human Foosball.
General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held April 2 – 3. The sessions are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information please visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Happy Birthday to: Today – Jax Brown, Cindy Burton, RoseAnn Stout; April 5 – Sharon Blanchard
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.