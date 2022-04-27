GARFIELD — Garfield received rain on April 22. Some people in the area are starting to plant their gardens.
A Seminary Morning Side meeting was held on April 20 at 7 a.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All high school students were invited. Brian Tonks came and spoke about "Your Eternal Identity and Destiny." Refreshments were also served.
The Garfield Book Club is meeting tonight at 7 p.m. The book to be discussed is "The Essay" By Robin Yocum. Contact Diane Meyers for the location.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new first counselor in the bishopric. Todd Curtis, of Garfield, is the new first counselor. Dee Armstrong, of Garfield, was released from being the first counselor.
Hannah Murdock, daughter of Jill and Marshall Murdock of Garfield, spoke in sacrament meeting in the Garfield 1st Ward on April 17. She is going to be a missionary in Fresno, California. She started the home missionary training on April 18 then went to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on April 26.
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has now returned to normal operations. Appointments are still needed to attend. There are now 40 percent of the churches' temples, throughout the world, that are in full operation.
The Rigby South Stake Missionary Prep Course started on April 24. It will held at 6 p.m. for 6 weeks on Sunday evenings in the Relief Society room at the Rigby South Stake Center. All high school juniors and seniors and anyone who has thought or will be thinking about serving a mission for the church are invited to attend.
Members of the Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a "Sock Hop" on April 23 at Porter Park in Rexburg. There was dancing, hamburgers, hotdogs, and instructions on indexing using the newly released 1950 Census.
Happy Birthday to: Connie Campbell and Darla Curtis; April 28 – Breanna Pincock and Dillon Bales; April 30 – Twyla McCarty and Cody Andersen
