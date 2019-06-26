Garfield residents attend Pioneer Trek

Members of the Rigby Idaho South Stake of the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ attended Pioneer Trek this June at Sellers Creek in Bone, Idaho. More than 600 people attended, including multiple from Garfield.
Two members of Rosie Erickson’s family went to Trek, her daughter Keilani and her son James.
“At the beginning of Trek I don’t think any of us wanted to go, really, but at the end we were all glad we did,” Keilani said.
She said she had fun playing tug-of-war with other families and having her family win. She said another experience she remembers was a point when only women and girls were allowed to pull.
“The men stood at the top and took off their hats and put them on their hearts to symbolize the men that died and only woman were alive,” she said. “It was a great experience and it definitely strengthened my testimony.”
James said he also enjoyed the experience and loved the hikes as well as the free time that allowed him to mingle with other families and play games.
“I also got to know my family really well, which was really insightful because I hadn’t really talked with a lot of those kids who were younger than me,” he said. “It was a fun experience with lots of memorable moments.”
Eli Hansen, son of Earl and Nancy Hansen, also attended.
“Overall Trek was a great experience,” he said. “The food was really good. Trekking with a handcart was a lot harder than I thought it would be.”
Miranda, Tim and CJay Drowns of Melinda Drown’s family attended Trek.
“Trek was a really great experience,” Miranda said. “It was really cool going through the similar things my ancestors did with the pulling of handcarts, climbing a steep hill and even crossing the rivers.”
Tim said the water crossings were his favorite parts, and said he appreciates what his ancestors did.
Others among those who attended Trek include Jon and Kasandra Parker and their family; Justin and Pamela Mikkola’s three sons; Josh and Ashlyn Strigham (Steve and Cristie Strigham); Sarah, Lyndsey and Ethan Reese (Todd and Julie Reese); Brianna, Karissa, Alora and Samatha Thornton (Jason and Heather Thornton); and Jaysen, Owen, Savanah and Lizzy Gessel (Mike and Melynda Gessel).