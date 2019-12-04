GARFIELD — The Rigby Young Single Adults Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Friendsgiving evening Nov. 25. They shared a potluck dinner.
•
Ned and Jolene Hill (Norma Rounds’ daughter) and their family from Montana spent Thanksgiving in Salt Lake City. They all had plans to attend the Salt Lake LDS Temple and Temple Square and spend the season of giving there.
•
Norma Rounds said she was thankful for her posterity this Thanksgiving. She has 10 children plus their 10 spouses, 70 grandchildren plus their 64 spouses, 190 great-grandchildren plus their three spouses, and two great-great grandchildren. In total, 349.
•
Kevin and Natalie Jenson celebrated their 20th LDS Temple Anniversary Nov. 27. Norma Rounds was their missionary 20 years ago.
•
Norma Rounds spent Thanksgiving with her son Larry Rounds in Rigby.
•
Eva Smith celebrated her mother Carol Park’s 89th birthday Nov. 22. They spent an evening with others celebrating Carol. Carol is from pioneer stock and works hard. She has been going strong for 89 years.
•
Savannah Burton, daughter of Brent and Cindy Burton, recently published an article in SnoWest magazine. The article is titled “If I Can Do It, So Can She.”