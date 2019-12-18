GARFIELD — The Garfield First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had its ward Christmas party Dec. 6. Santa Claus made an appearance. Peyton Armstrong took photos.
•
The Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society held their Christmas devotional Dec. 12. They also enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The Young Women held a children’s class during the activity.
•
The Garfield LDS First Ward youth held activities Dec. 10. Ages 12 and 13 went to Temple Baptisms, ages 14 and 15 had a Personal Progress craft night, and ages 16 to 18 had a hot chocolate party.
•
Louise Sellers died Dec. 10. She is survived by her husband Keith Sellers (Norma Round’s brother) from Rexburg. She has been fighting cancer for 15 years. Her funeral will be Dec. 14 in Rexburg.
•
Brent and Roseann Stout had a Christmas party for friends at their home last week. They had all different kinds of soups, Christmas decorations and lights inside and outside. Multiple people attended.
•
Garfield LDS Sixth Ward had an “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” ward party Dec. 10. Family, friends and neighbors spent the evening together and shared a dinner.
•
Garfield LDS Sixth Ward put together recipe books for ward members.
•
Kassandra Parker held her In Step Clogging Christmas Recital Dec. 16 at Rigby Middle School.
•
Zach Hiatt, son of Mark and Karen Hiatt, held a coat drive for a service project for his Boy Scouts of America citizenship in the community merit badge.