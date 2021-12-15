GARFIELD — Christmas vacation for students in Jefferson School District #251 starts Dec. 20.
•
Trey Armstrong, son of Sarah and Dee Armstrong of Garfield, recently got back from serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in Argentina and in Washington.
•
Brianna Thornton, daughter of Jason and Heather Thornton of Garfield, got married to Justin Jones on Dec. 11. A reception was held that evening at the Garfield Church.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a Christmas party and dinner on Dec. 9.
•
The Garfield 6th Ward Annual Christmas party was held on Dec. 4. There was a dinner and a short program. People were invited to wear flannel to the activity.
•
There is a nativity set up at the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. People are welcome to go see it.
•
Bryna Stocking and Dillon Bales, of Garfield, went with the Rigby High School Band to perform in a parade for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. The parade was on Dec. 7 in Hawaii. The Rigby High School Band was chosen along with 15 other bands in the USA to be in the parade.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 14 — Samantha Case; Dec. Alisha Yoshida and Luke Allen; Dec. 18 — Amy Wheeler; Dec. 20 — Natalie Hunsaker and Holly Campbell.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.