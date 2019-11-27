GARFIELD — Maria Barientos of the Spanish Ward was baptized a few weeks ago as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
The sixth grade Rigby boys’ basketball team won their games against Madison last week.
•
In Step Clogging competed in a clogging competition where Brinley Parker, daughter of Jon and Kasandra Parker, received five first place and two second place awards.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garfield First Ward Relief Society’s next monthly temple day will be Dec. 27. Those attending will meet at 8:50 a.m. at the Garfield Church to carpool or meet at the Idaho Falls Temple for the 10 a.m. session. This will be held every fourth Friday of each month.
•
The Garfield LDS First Ward Christmas party will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Rigby South Stake Center. Those with last names A through M are asked to bring a salad, and N through Z to bring Christmas desserts. All are welcome to join.
•
Garfield LDS First Ward had a Relief Society craft night Nov. 14. They ate pies and did some crafts.
•
Talon Anderson, son of Josh and Katie Anderson, has been called to serve a Spanish-speaking LDS mission in the Dominican Republic Santiago. He will be leaving March 10.
•
Chris Crippen, director of Brigham Young University Center for Service and Learning, spoke on “Turning Outward Instead of Inward” Nov. 23 at the Rigby LDS Stake Center. Youth ages 12 to 19 along with their parents were invited to attend.
•
A Face to Face event was held Nov 17. This was to help the children and youth draw closer to Jesus Christ in 2020. Gerrit Gong, Joy Jones, Bonnie Cordon and Stephen Owen explained the new initiative for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
Rigby LDS Young Single Adults Ward held a Friendsgiving evening Nov. 25. Attendees ate a potluck dinner together.
•
The Garfield LDS First Ward members claimed all 35 stockings from a basket at the Garfield Church for foster children in the area. The stockings will be filled with small treats and candy along with two wrapped gifts.
•
Brigham Young University-Idaho will host a Christmas Symphony Orchestra, University Choirs and Dancers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the BYU-Idaho Center. The event will feature Frederica Von Stade with Sonos Handbell Ensemble. For more details visit www.byui.edu/center-stage.
•
Robert Jerald Cox celebrated his 99th birthday just a few weeks ago. He died Nov. 13 at the home of his daughter in Idaho Falls, with many of his loved ones nearby. He served in the Spanish American Mission, which spanned across five states and later joined the U.S. Army.
•
Natalie Jenson and her parents, Morrell and Judie Hampton from Shelley, attended Robert Cox’s funeral Nov. 23. Robert is Morrell’s uncle and Natalie’s great-uncle.
•
Garfield LDS First Ward Young Women in Excellence was held Nov. 19. The theme was “Let Your Light So Shine.” The young women talked about how they will miss the Personal Progress Program and all the good it does, but are looking forward to the new Children and Youth Program. They went over what the new program is going to look like and how it’s just another “line” in their efforts to grow “line upon line” as they strive to become their best selves. The young women shared a little about their Personal Progress achievement they worked on this past year.
•
Samantha Stringham left Nov. 20 for the Missionary Training Center. She will be serving in the Florida Tampa Mission. She has already seen one of her best friends, a girl from her LDS Institute class. The MTC received 625 missionaries that day.