Garfield residents donating to local clothing drive
GARFIELD — Some residents in Garfield are donating new and nearly new clothing for youth and children. The clothing will be donated to those in the local school district that can use them. The clothing drive is being held by the Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is going on until Sept. 30. There are representatives in each ward to deliver the clothing to, so contact your ward for more information.
The local schools are in need of volunteers to help with the student ski program with the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. For more information, look at the "Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities" page on Facebook.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played indoor volleyball for their family home evening activity on Sept. 13.
Kyson Parker, son of Jon and Kassandra Parker of Garfield, spoke on Sept. 12 in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is going to be a missionary for the church in the Baltimore Maryland Mission, Spanish speaking.
Valorie and Doug Dahlin are new to Aspen Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
The Rigby High School Troyettes Dance Team is doing a "Little Miss Rigby Pageant." It will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Rigby High School Auditorium. The theme is "Toes in the Sand." Practices started on Sept. 21 and a practice will also be on Sept. 24. The dress rehearsal is on Sept. 25; ages 5 - 13 can participate.
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on Main Street in Rigby.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today - Corn Dog, Black Beans, Steamed Corn, Fruit, Milk; Sept. 23 - Pulled Pork on a Bun, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Sept.24 - Chicken Pot Pie, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Sept. 27 - Rib Q, Hamburger Bun, Black Beans, Fruit, Steamed Corn, Milk; Sept. 28 - Pizza Ripper, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 22 - Whitney Sweeten and Jaicee Twede; Sept. 23 - Melinda Drowns and Mckinsey Calderwood; Sept. 24 - Ava Hepworth; Sept. 26 - Bently Merrill.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.