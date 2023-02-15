GARFIELD — There will be no school for Jefferson Joint School District 251 on Feb. 20. Schools will be closed because of President’s Day.
The Garfield Book Club has changed the date of their next meeting to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. Contact Diane Meyers for the location.
There is a Rigby Multi–Stake Dance 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Rigby Idaho Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints (258 West First North in Rigby) The theme for the event is “Night at the Movies.”
Ellie Miller, Ezra Miller and Cassidee Paul from Garfield went with the Rigby High School Cheer Team to state competition recently.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a “Painting Workshop” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the stake center. Lisa Butikofer will be the teacher. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
The Garfield 2nd Ward is having choir practice at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays at the Rigby’s home.
It was reported that a live mountain lion was found in a backyard close to the Terrace Hills area in Garfield recently. It was also stated that “this really isn’t that uncommon when the winter weather brings them down out of the foot hills.” Dogs and cats can be easy prey. It was reported that “back in the 90s before all the neighborhoods sprang up, we had elk, deer, moose, fox, coyotes and yes mountain lions quite often during all the seasons.” It is “all part of the country experience.”
There are free Bonneville County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team Training) Classes 6:30 p.m. starting March 2 at the ISU Idaho Falls Campus. The classes will be on Thursdays for 8 weeks. For more information, or to register email nhmobilenotary@hotmail.com or contact Claudia Warner at 858–395–6334.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a “Morningside” event 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for high school students on Feb. 8. Charisse Bateman was the speaker.
Young men in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints have been doing cross country skiing and fixing the trailer that is used to haul equipment when they go camping.
Happy Birthday to:Feb. 15 — Ava Acor and Joan Crossley; Feb. 18 — Shanti Dupree; Feb. 20 — Shellee Anderson and Marissa Brooks
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Chicken Popcorn, French Fries, Fruit, Milk, Feb. 16 — Hamburger on a Bun, Pinto Beans, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk, Feb. 17 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 21 — Chicken Fried Beef, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Milk, Brown Gravy; Feb. 22 — Chicken Strip Basket, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
