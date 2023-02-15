GARFIELD — There will be no school for Jefferson Joint School District 251 on Feb. 20. Schools will be closed because of President’s Day.

The Garfield Book Club has changed the date of their next meeting to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. Contact Diane Meyers for the location.


