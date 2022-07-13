GARFIELD — Camping trips, family reunions, trips to Jefferson Lake, and other summer activities are going on for many people in Garfield. Some people are also growing gardens. It has been reported by locals that strawberries are producing really well this year and that the raspberry bushes are putting on a lot of berries that are still needing to mature.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County is in need of laundry detergent. (Liquid, powder or pods) Donations can be dropped off at the Crown of Life AWANA Center in Rigby, the Rigby Police Department or at The Giving Cupboard on Tuesdays between 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The Rigby High School held a soccer camp July 7–9. It was for boys and girls ages 5–13. Participants received a soccer ball and training from high school players and coaches.
Rigby Flag Football 2022 registration is going on thru July 31. This is for boys and girls (k–6th grade). Season dates are to be determined. Games will be on Saturday. Register online at http://www.rigbyyouthsports.com (flag football/registration)
Youth in the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are playing softball/wiffleball at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Garfield Church (71 N. 3700 E.). Come play, cheer, have fun.
Young Women in the Rigby South Stake went to Girl’s Camp July 6–9 at Rock Creek (east of Ashton). It was reported that they stayed in cabins and that there was a pool there.
Madison Dahlin and her husband, of Garfield, recently welcomed a new baby girl to their family.
Jill and Marshall Murdock, of Garfield, held a movie night in their backyard on July 9. People in their area were invited to attend. The movie was “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Residents of the Autumn Heights Subdivision, in Garfield, are having a BBQ at 6 p.m. on July 14 at the park in the subdivision. If your last name starts with A–K please bring a salad to share. L–Z please bring a dessert to share. HOA Members will be there to welcome you to the neighborhood. Please RSVP to Brittney Honken.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints did a day hike to the Menan Butte on July 6.
Tim and Shelby Schmalbeck and their 7 children are new to the Garfield area. Welcome to Garfield.
Heidi Freeman, of Garfield, held a Freedom 5K for people in her area on July 4. There were prizes for the top 3 overall winners and medals for the age group winners. Participation was free.
Happy Birthday to: July 11 – Gail Brown; July 12 – Pam Coombs and Sarah Skousen; July 19 Kristi Thomson
