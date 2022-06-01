GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. June 1 at Diane Meyer’s home. The book to be discussed is “Fire in the Bones” by S. Michael Wilcox. The book tells about William Tyndale and how he was a martyr and father of the English Bible.
School in Jefferson Joint School District #251 is now over. It will start again on Aug. 30.
Ethan Yorgesen, of Garfield, has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. On May 22 he spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward. He will be serving in Costa Rica.
Blake Anderson and his wife have a new baby girl.
Ron and Donna Wilding, of Garfield, have recently received a mission call to serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in Adelaide, Australia.
Jefferson Elementary had their field day activities on May 26.
Rigby High School had an Art Show on May 23. All artwork was for sale by donation and the proceeds will go to help fund the art program at the high school.
Jeanne Ramaekers, a student at Rigby High School, was selected as the Spring 2022 Superintendent’s Choice Art Award winner. The artwork will be displayed at the District Office.
Farnsworth Middle School had a talent show on May 25.
The Rigby Museum is looking for quilts to display for their 4th annual quilt show. (new quilts, old vintage quilts are all welcome) Volunteers are also needed to setup and take down quilts. Last year they had 100 quilts for people to see. Quilts will be displayed June 15–June 18 and June 22–June 25. Contact the museum for details and questions.
Rigby Middle School is having an Ambassador’s Summer Camp 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 22 and 23 at the Rigby Middle School. Current Rigby Middle School Ambassadors and any 2022–2023 Rigby Middle School student interested in becoming an ambassador are invited to attend. There is no fee to participate. If you have questions or want to register, contact Pam Hess at rigbymiddle schoolambassadors@gmail.com
Jefferson Joint School District 251 announced that the Food Service Department will be providing a free Summer Lunch Program to anyone that is one to eighteen years old. All food must be eaten on site this year. Lunches will be available Monday thru Thursday in the cafeterias at the following locations: Harwood Elementary – 11:30–12:30 starting on June 6; Roberts Elementary School – 11:30–12:30 starting on June 6; Cottonwood Elementary School – 11–11:30 starting on June 7 (Tuesdays and Thursdays only) If you have any questions, contact the Child Nutrition Office at 208–745–6693 Ext. 1138 or email dtimm@sd251.org.
Diantha Dean, of Garfield, held a traditional last day of school donut and dance party for people in here area on May 26. It was held in the Dean’s driveway.
Heidi Freeman, of Garfield, hosted a Shaving Cream War for people in her area on May 27. This is an annual event.
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a parent and daughter girls camp meeting at 7 p.m. on June 5 at the church. Come get information about camp, get packing lists, sign permission forms and have some dessert.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints recently combined with Ririe, Roberts and St. Anthony for a karaoke night. They did this for their family home evening activity.
Some members of the Rigby YSA Ward went to a Dance Instruction Night on May 20 at Porter Park in Rexburg.
Happy Birthday to: June 2 – Wendy Johnson; June 4 – Heather Anderson; June 6 – Rich Corry
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.