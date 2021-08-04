GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club met on July 28 and discussed the book "The Traveler's Gift." They are now reading "Salt to the Sea" by Ruta Sepetys during the month of August. The next meeting will be announced later. If you would like more information about the book club, contact Diane Meyers.
Some people from Garfield have been going huckleberry picking in the mountains. It is reported that because of the warmer weather this summer, the huckleberries are getting ready to pick earlier this year.
Autumn Heights, a new subdivision in Garfield, held an ice cream social in the park at their subdivision on August 3. There were treats and games that were enjoyed.
Diane and Mike Meyers, of Garfield, recently went on a trip to Palmyra, New York, Kirtland Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois. They had a good time and are now back.
Just a Reminder - Youth Conference for the youth in the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Gravity Factory in Rexburg and will then go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Garfield Church on 3700 East. Contact your ward leaders to find out where to meet. All youth ages 11 - 18 are invited.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.