GARFIELD — Sarah Reese, daughter of Todd and Julie Reese of Garfield, recently returned home from serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Houston Texas Mission. She spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on April 24.
•
The Garfield Book Club is now reading the book “Fire in the Bones” by S. Michael Wilcox. The next meeting will be on June 1 at Diane Meyer’s home. The time will be announced later.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward has a Relief Society Activity at 7 p.m. on May 19 in the cultural hall at the church. It is a night to get to know people. There will be displays set up by ladies in the area, sharing of talents and performances.
•
Some people from Garfield celebrated Earth Day by helping with clean up projects in Rigby on April 30. One of the projects was at the Rigby South Park. People took rakes and shovels and helped plant a tree, picked up garbage and other maintenance work was done to beautify the park.
•
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are presenting “That’s When the Music Takes Me” at 7 p.m. on May 14 at the Hillcrest Performing Arts Center. Free admission, but donations are gratefully accepted.
•
Valorie Dahlin reported that she and her husband recently received a mission call to serve as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii for 23 months. They will report to the MTC in Provo on July 4, 2022.
•
The Rigby Community Theatre presented “Let Him Sleep ‘Til It’s Time for His Funeral” on April 29 and 30 at the Rigby High School.
•
Rigby High School is having a greenhouse sale 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until sold out. They will be selling tomatoes, peppers, bedding plants and hanging baskets. All plants are student raised and all proceeds help fund Agricultural Education and FFA programs. They are requesting exact cash or check only, no change.
•
The Rigby Family History Center located at 258 W. 1st N. (on the east end of the building) is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played chair soccer on April 25 for their family home evening activity.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.