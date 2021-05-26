GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 pm tonight at McKensie Johnson’s home. The book to be discussed is “Guide Me Into Eternity” by Christine Tuttle Monsen and Stan Zenk.
•
Rigby High School Graduation is being held tonight at the Motor -Vu — drive-in in Idaho Falls. It will start at 9 p.m., and students will walk across a stage for their diploma. Attendance is limited to one vehicle per graduating student. It has been reported that it will be available to watch on the internet. There will also be fireworks.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a “Father Son Activity” on June 4 to 5 at the Tanner Farm. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. June 4. Last name A — H bring a dessert. Last name I — Z bring a side dish.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society held a gardening activity May 18. Rose Ann Stout and Mr. Landon taught about gardening in our area.
•
Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held seminary graduation May 23.
•
It was reported that some residents of Garfield helped pick up trash on two sides of a two mile stretch of freeway.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held two sessions of pickle ball May 20 and 21. They played at the Rigby Indoor Courts.
•
The Rigby Middle School held a Co Ed Cheer Clinic on May 25. The next one will be held on May 27. The try outs are at 2 pm on May 28.
•
The Farnsworth Middle School students had a band concert on May 20.
•
Kaelin Twede recently received a mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New Mexico Farmington Mission. She is leaving July 21.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward has a Youth Conference planned for June 4 — 5. Meet at 2 pm at the church on June 4. Some of the activities include: games, a challenge course, a camp fire discussion, a testimony meeting, camping and a hike from the Twin Falls Temple to Shoshone Falls.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now meeting all together for sacrament meeting as of May 23. They start at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Afterwards, the second hour of church meetings will be held. It is reported that this puts them back to the pre-COVID schedule.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward reported that for their family home evening activity on May 17 they hiked the Cress Creek Nature Trail.
•
The last day of school for students in the Jefferson School District 251 is May 28.
•
Happy Memorial Day on May 31.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 27 — Charlotte Best; May 28 — Amber Kent
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.