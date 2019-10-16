GARFIELD — Janine Clifford, Cindy Smith, Debra Carpenter and Eva Smith had a girls’ trip, visiting the U.S. Capitol and Boston, Mass. They spent four days seeing the sights in Washington D.C. They visited Arlington National Cemetery and witnessed the changing of the guard, had a special tour of the Capitol Building and a tour of the White House. They were able to visit all of the monuments and memorials in the area, and spent one day at Mount Vernon. They then traveled to Massachusetts for four days. They visited Salem for a day. While in Boston, they walked the Freedom Trail, toured Paul Revere’s home, visited the ship the USS Constitution and saw all the sights along the way.
Doyle and Anna-Marie Robertson went camping at Stoddard Creek by Spencer, Idaho. It snowed 2 inches and they watched General Conference.
Sarah Reese, daughter of Todd and Julie Reese, is attending her first year of college at Brigham Young University-Provo in Utah. She came home to visit her family for General Conference.
Daryl and Diane McMullin visited Pocatello. They saw multiple animals and had a dinner of lobster, shrimp and salmon.
Gary and Sally Tarbet visited Hawaii. They saw Ron and Donna Wilding at the Polynesian Cultural Center Oct. 5. The Wildings are serving a mission in Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
Ilene Mathews will be working at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple Saturdays.
Norma Rounds and Nancy Lear got together the past two weeks and put a big puzzle together. They hung it up on Norma’s wall in her home. Nancy also drives Norma to the temple once a week.
Larry Rounds and his farm workers harvested all the corn for the cattle before the snow fell. There were about 150 acres of corn piled high. Arlo Coleman and other truck drivers lent a helping hand.
Nellie Batt and her daughter Rebecca Batt spent a week in Germany. They toured some old historical sites and visited Berlin. They saw the Rhine River and attended the open house of the newly renovated Frankfurt LDS Temple. They also hiked and drove around Germany.
Lonnie and Kathy McOmber spent a week in Hawaii. They visited the Polynesian Cultural Center.
There was a surprise bridal shower for Sondi Maxfield at the Garfield Church on the afternoon of Oct. 5. Sondi is engaged to Wade Laycock from American Fork, Utah. They will be married later this month in Utah. Natalie Jenson took them to the Fall Creek area to take some engagement pictures after the bridal shower and they spent the evening together.
The second and third grade Activity Day girls of the LDS Garfield First Ward went to the straw maze in Rexburg Oct. 8. They found out it was not as easy as they thought it would be to find their way out. There were eight girls and Activity Days leaders Pam Mikkola and Eva Smith. Heath Mikkola came along and helped in getting them out of the maze.
Ilene Mathews’s LDS Young Women’s class went on a scavenger hunt for mutual Oct. 8.
The LDS Garfield First Ward Relief Society activity was held Oct. 10. They had a General Conference Round Table. They discussed four of their favorite talks from General Conference. Their discussion was on 1. Saturday Morning Session: Steven W. Owen, 2. Saturday Afternoon Session: Jorge M. Alvarado, 3. Saturday Evening Session: President Nelson and 4. Sunday Morning Session: Gary E. Stevenson.
The LDS Young Single Adults met at Caralee Gregston’s home Oct. 7. The lesson was on families. They ate soup, rolls and dessert.