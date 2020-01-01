Garfield's Got Talent coming up

GARFIELD — Garfield Fourth Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted an Elders Quorum ‘90s themed dance party. All wards were invited to bring their sweethearts. It was held the night of Dec. 27 at the Rigby South Stake Center.
Garfield LDS First Ward Young Women sang Dec. 20 at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society Idaho Falls Temple trip was Dec. 20. The next trip will be Jan. 24. Meet at the church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool. The session will be at 10 a.m.
January’s Relief Society activity for Garfield LDS First Ward is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Relief Society room at the Garfield church. They will be having Garfield’s Got Talent. People are invited to share their talents whatever they may be. Singing, playing an instrument, writing poetry, painting, drawing, quilting, sewing, knitting and crocheting, cooking and acting and comedy are all welcome.
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center showed the new nativity video, “The Christ Child” until Christmas. They also had Music of Christmas Fireside every night celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson had their daughters, Jessika and Ashley, home for Christmas. Jessika and her boyfriend, Kameron Barney, brought their snowmobiles and snow bikes from Utah so the family could enjoy them in Island Park. Jessika almost didn’t make it as they got a flat tire on their trailer, but they put their spare tire on. They decided to buy a new tire which took a couple hours to find one that fit just in case. After that, they had another flat tire in Pocatello. Everything worked out and they finally made it home Christmas Eve. Jessika spent five days in Idaho and Ashley had to leave Christmas Day to go back to Logan, Utah, as she had to work the next day. Ashley is working at Beaver Ski Resort.