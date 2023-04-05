GARFIELD — There are three girls from the Garfield area participating in the Distinguished Young Women program on April 8. They are Ilzay Stowell, Ulyssa Butikofer and Mckinley Maxfield. Savannah Bagley from Garfield is the current Distinguished Young Woman and will be passing off her title.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading "Anxious People" by Frederick Backman. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 26 at Diane Meyer's home.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a "Spring Fever Gardening" activity at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the church. The topics include: Growing Zones, When to Plant, Greenhouse Growing, and Raised Bed Gardens. A children's class will also be included.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having two Pinewood Derbies. The Activity Day Boys will have their race at 7 p.m. on April 5 at the Stake Center. The Activity Day Girl's will have theirs at 7 p.m. on April 6 at the Stake Center. Weigh in is at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.
Volunteers are needed at the Farnsworth Museum. For more information call or text Leon Guymon at 208–520–1756 and leave a message.
Happy Birthday to: April 5 – Sharon Blanchard; April 7 – MaCee Cherry
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: April 5 – Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Fruit Snacks; April 6 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 7 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit Choice, Milk; April 10 – Creamy Mac & Cheese, Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 11 – Chicken Popcorn, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Milk, Chicken Gravy; April 12 – Walking Taco, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
