GARFIELD — There are three girls from the Garfield area participating in the Distinguished Young Women program on April 8. They are Ilzay Stowell, Ulyssa Butikofer and Mckinley Maxfield. Savannah Bagley from Garfield is the current Distinguished Young Woman and will be passing off her title.

The Garfield Book Club is now reading "Anxious People" by Frederick Backman. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 26 at Diane Meyer's home.


