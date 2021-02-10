GARFIELD — Members of the Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are invited to the Rexburg YSA 4th Stake Conference Feb. 13–14.
The Giving Cupboard in Rigby recently received a donation from Silver Star Communications, an internet service provider for Western Wyoming and Eastern Idaho. They also made donations to several other food pantries.
Free gardening classes from the University of Idaho Extension are being held over zoom every Wed. and Thurs. They started on Feb. 3 and go through March 11. See "Garfield Community Friends and Neighbors" Facebook (posted Feb. 3) for more information.
Rigby High School girls Freshman and JV teams are both conference champions. Congratulations.
Baptisms for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints were held on Feb. 5 and 6.
2021 Jefferson Junior Posse Club announced that they have riders ages 5 – 18 years old. Practices start in Rigby the middle of April and end the beginning of August. Call or text 208-390-9469 for more information.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints started having the second hour of church on Sunday Feb. 7. First and third Sundays are combined Sunday School in the gym (youth and adults). Second and fourth Sundays are Young Mens/Young Womens and Elders Quorum/Relief Society. It is reported that they are working on getting the technology in place for those who are unable to attend in person. Nursery will not be provided for the first few weeks.
The Garfield 2nd Ward also announced that Girls' Camp for young women in their ward will be June 15 – 18.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 11 – Kim Butterfield and Lilly Pincock; Feb. 13 – Nancy Somers and Heidi Mikkola; Feb. 15 – Joan Crossley, Ava Acor and Hannah Tucker.
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Today – Sloppy Joe, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Feb. 11 – Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk; Feb. 12 – (Curbside Meal) Crispitos, Salsa, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 16 – Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Garlic Toast, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 17 – Corn Dog, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Quesadilla or Chicken Strip Basket or Pizza with Garbanzo Beans, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 11 – Beef Nachos or Bacon Burger or Pizza with Salad and Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 12 – (Curbside Menu) Crispitos, Salsa, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 16 – Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Garlic Toast or Pizza, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 17 – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk.
If you have news you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.