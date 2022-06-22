GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Shannon Wride’s home. The book to be discussed is “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” by Patti Callahan.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a Relief Society activity on June 16. They had an InstaPot activity. Lots of food was served.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a “Kickball Tournament Kick Off Event” at 6 p.m. on June 24 at Porter Park. There will also be 9 Square in the Air and food. Meet at the south pavilion.
The Rigby YSA Ward had a BBQ on June 13. The also invited young single adults from Ririe and Roberts.
Rigby High School has started summer training for cross country. It is not too late to sign up for fall season. Contact Monica Seward or go to facebook.com/Rigbyxcountry for more information.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Pioneer Day Celebration 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on July 23 at the Garfield Church ball field on 71 N. 3700 E. There will be lots of activities, games and food for the whole family.
There will be a free patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 at the Historic Rexburg Tabernacle. The 25th Army Band is on Tour and will be presenting patriotic favorite songs. The Rexburg Children’s Choir will also perform. Tickets must be reserved at rexburgarts.com.
Happy Birthday to: June 24 – Tammy Clements; June 25 – Mary Couch; June 26 – Christina Richards and Abbie Armstrong
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.