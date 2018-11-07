Garfield students attend National FFA Competitions

GARFIELD—Sandi Butikopher's, son Caleb of Utah, was recently hit in the eye and got a concussion while playing basketball in Utah. He will make a full-recovery in time for the State Championship.
Several students from the Garfield area attended National FFA competitions this past week in Indianapolis. Lex Godfrey was one of the Rigby teachers to attend the event with his students.
Ron Anderson spent the weekend in Salt Lake City. He had a great time seeing the sights.
Arlo and Barbara Coleman had a nice lunch for some single adults.
Gavin Slater great-grandson of Norma Rounds spent the afternoon with her in her home. They talked, laughed and spent the afternoon keeping their minds alert and active by putting together a puzzle.
Judy Polatis, daughter of Norma Rounds along with her daughters Peggy Hanks and Sandy Albaugh had a wonderful time at their annual Halloween Party at the home of Judy Polatis. They had a great attendance and there was food for everyone. They played spooky games, ate spooky food and fun was had by all.
Joe and Christy Anderson have built a new home in Hibbard. They are in the process of moving in. We will miss them in the Garfield area but hope that they enjoy the move and meet some new neighbors.
Halloween was a big hit at the Garfield Church. They enjoyed hot dogs, donuts, and nachos. They had a trunk or treat and so much candy was given out to the kids.
The Spanish branch held an activity at the Church Saturday. They had games and food. They will have a Christmas Dinner planned for December 1. They will have a special program and Santa Claus for the children. For those in the in Spanish branch please plan to attend that.
Jadier Delarty was baptized Saturday. We are excited to welcome him to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Josh Anderson took his boys Ryker, and Talan to the Sky Blue Ridge for hunting. They got a deer, plenty of meat for their family.
Justin Rounds and his friends enjoyed the straw maze this past Halloween.
Mike and Janeen Clifford have sold their home. They are planning on moving to Ucon and we will miss them.
Nina Hawkins stayed home for Halloween, she loves to watch scary movies so that fit right in with this scary holiday.
Julie Summers and her daughters and granddaughters met at the home of Norma Rounds to Trick or Treat. Anna, Sellic, Eliza, Kinley, Melissa, Julia, and Wendy.
Ilene Mathews spent two and a half weeks in Utah with her son Eric. She helped him tend his new baby. Since being home, she has been raking leaves, and preparing her home for the winter months ahead.
Twila McCarty has been training as a Family History Consultant for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Phyllis Radford has had a spell of not feeling well. But she reports today that she is feeling well.