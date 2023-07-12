GARFIELD — Some of the primary Activity Day Girls in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ and their families met on July 6 at the park in the Autumn Heights Subdivision, in Garfield, and played kickball and had refreshments.
 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.