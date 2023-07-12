GARFIELD — Some of the primary Activity Day Girls in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ and their families met on July 6 at the park in the Autumn Heights Subdivision, in Garfield, and played kickball and had refreshments.
The Garfield 1st Ward holds choir practice at 11:15 a.m. on Sundays in the Relief Society Room at the church. All ages are invited to attend and participate. The choir usually performs once a month in sacrament meetings.
Maria Jensen passed away on June 30, 2023. She had been battling pancreatic cancer since last November. She was 61 years old. She was "known within the community to have a big heart, a helping hand, and an infectious personality. She helped build a community for readiness and preparedness of food storage. She has four children. Sympathy goes out to her family, friends and people in Garfield who knew her.
Rigby High School Youth Soccer Camp will be held 9 a.m.–12 p.m. July 20 – 22 at the Rigby High School Soccer Fields. This is for ages 5–13. Registration ends July 19. Email John Dupree with questions at soccercoachdupree@gmail.com.
Recently young women in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints participated in girls camp. It was reported that they had a wonderful time.
Pepperwood Subdivision, in Garfield, had their 4th annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3. There were potluck goodies and fireworks at dusk.
The young women in the Garfield 7th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints got back recently from girls camp.
Happy Birthday to:July 12 – Pam Coombs and Sarah Skousen; July 16 – Brinley Parker; July 18 – Doyle Robertson
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
