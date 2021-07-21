GARFIELD — There will be a Pioneer Day Celebration 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 24 at the Garfield Church on 71 N. 3700 E. All are invited. It is being put on by the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will be a fun evening of pioneer games, activities and food booths. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a Family History Night on July 15. They got together at the church and learned how to index. Indexing is going thru old records on the computer and typing up the information needed in order to help people gather information for their family history research.
•
Chantrie Anderson, from Garfield, is the Humanitarian Specialist in the Garfield 2nd Ward. Anderson, her ward and neighbors are doing “Christmas in July” by collecting items for the Humanitarian Center. They have been collecting paper towels, laundry detergent, diapers, and baby socks so far this month. Each week they are doing different items.
•
Nicole Campbell recently returned from her mission in the New Jersey Morristown Mission. She was serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spoke in the sacrament meeting of the Rigby 1st Ward on July 11. Welcome back, Nicole.
•
Monique and Jordon Catron, of Garfield, recently welcomed a new baby boy join their family. His name is Colter Range Catron. Colter also has an older brother. Congratulations to the Catron family.
•
Pickleball is being played 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Garfield Church. Equipment is provided. If you have questions, contact Joanne Hansen.
•
Rigby Library Summer Reading Program has been going on. The Summer reading Bingo cards can be turned in now if you have a blackout. The last day to turn them in is July 30.
•
Angela Eastmond, of Garfield, and her family recently spent some time in Star Valley, Wyoming. Angela’s parents live there. Also other family members gathered from other areas to be there. The Eastmonds are now back in Garfield.
•
Some people in Garfield are enjoying the produce being raised in their gardens. The raspberries are now being picked.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 21 — Carly Allen and Bentley Law; July 23 — Kaden Bateman; July 24 — Sidney Rowbury and Cambri King; July 25 — James Albach; July 27 — James Bird.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.