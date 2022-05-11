GARFIELD — Garfield received snow on May 3. Even with the snow, the tulips and daffodils are blooming.
Jerry and Barbara Rounds, of Garfield, have recently returned home after spending time in a warmer area for the winter.
Diane Meyers, of Garfield, held a vocal recital for her students on May 1. Alora Thornton, of Garfield, sang 3 songs for the recital. (“Caro Mio Ben” by Giuseppe Giordani in Italian, “Sunrise Sunset” from the Musical Fiddler on the Roof, “Early One Morning”–an English folksong arranged by Gerrard Williams. Several other people also sang songs in Italian, Broadway songs and other songs.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints did a service activity at Rigby Lake on May 5, picking up trash at the beach and park.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold Seminary Graduation at 6 pm on May 22 at the Stake Center.
”Liberty and Justice for All” A discussion about religious freedom with Steve Collis will be held at 7 pm on May 13 at the Rexburg Tabernacle. Steve Collis is a law professor at the University of Texas–Austin. Anyone is invited to this.
Red Cross Blood Drive being held 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 at the Rigby South Stake Center on 106 N. 3800 E. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor Code – RIGBYSOUTH) or call Nathan at 208–716–8378.
Harwood Elementary School held an activity on May 4 for the 4th graders that was sponsored by the Daughters of The Utah Pioneers. The students made candles, milked a cow, learned how to do embroidery, prepared bean seeds to sprout, made rag dolls, learned about making butter, played pioneer games, listened to story telling and did line dancing. This goes along with Idaho History that the students are doing this school year.
Worldwide Devotional for young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is at 6 pm on May 15. The meeting will be on the internet. Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, and his wife Wendy Nelson will be the speakers. All young adults 18–30 are invited to participate. Watch the event on broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Happy Birthday to: May 12 – Denali Turner; May 13 – Natalie Jenson and Donna Wilding; May 15 – Kendall Armstrong and Kayden Armstrong; May 16 – Jana Snedaker
