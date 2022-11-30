GARFIELD — The Rigby High School Football team won the 5A State Championship. It was reported that some of the football players live in Garfield. Those players are: Aaron Archibald, Dallas Waldron, Carter Freeman and Jase Benedict.
•
•
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints invites members, their friends and families to participate in the First Presidency’s annual Christmas Devotional at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The program will include Christmas messages from General Authorities and General Officers of the Church. Music will be provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. A livestream of the devotional can be viewed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on BYU TV.
•
The Rigby City Library is looking for volunteers to help at the Festival of Trees that is being held at the library. People are needed to watch over Christmas trees. Please contact the library at 208–745–8231 if you can donate a couple of hours.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. More information will be given later.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played Human Foosball for their family home evening activity on Nov. 21.
•
Carson Johnson is back home after serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Welcome back to Garfield!
•
It was reported that a live turkey named Featherbottom has been visiting various schools in the area. Ryan and Kitt Heath donate their time and do a presentation that lets kids meet a turkey up close and learn more about the birds.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward is working on filling Christmas stockings for foster children. If you would like to help, please contact Melynda Gessel. The stockings need to be turned in by Dec. 3.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 30 – Cecylia Alvarez
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.