Garfield ward holds pinewood derby

GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting 7 p.m. tonight at Jill Murdock's home. The book to be discussed is "Princess" by Jean Sasson.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held a pinewood derby for the primary activity day boys on Jan. 20. A track was set up that would record the speed of the pinewood derby cars. The first place winner was Ridge Monsen, 2nd place was Alder Mitchell, 3rd place winner was Teus Schmalbeck, 4th place was Camden Pruett, 5th place was Wesson Kemp, and 6th place was Camden Kopeke. It was reported that more than 20 boys competed with their cars. (See photos below)
Rigby High School, Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby Middle School all recently competed at "Battle at the Border" Cheerleading Competition in Preston. Rigby High School got 1st in Coed Show, 1st in Pom, 1st in Sideline, 1st in Coed Stunt Group, 1st in Jump Off, 3rd Place in Tumble Off. Farnsworth Middle School got 1st in Pom, 1st in Coed Stunt Group, Top 5 in Jump Off (including High Schools). Rigby Middle School got 1st in All Girl Show, 2nd in Sideline, 2nd in Pom, 1st in All Girl Stunt, 2nd in Tumble Off (including High Schools). They will also be performing at a competition on Feb. 4 at Rigby High School.
The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a women's conference 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on March 11. All young women and Relief Society Sisters are invited to attend. More information will be given later.
