Garfield ward holds pinewood derby

Garfield first ward held a pinewood derby on Jan. 20 for Primary children. Pictured are Left to Right: 2nd place winner Alder Mitchell and his dad Cody Mitchell, 3rd place winner Teus Schmalbeck and his dad Tim Schmalbeck, 1st place winner Ridge Monsen and his dad Dalan Monsen.

 Photo Courtesy of Amy Kite

GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting 7 p.m. tonight at Jill Murdock's home. The book to be discussed is "Princess" by Jean Sasson.

The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held a pinewood derby for the primary activity day boys on Jan. 20. A track was set up that would record the speed of the pinewood derby cars. The first place winner was Ridge Monsen, 2nd place was Alder Mitchell, 3rd place winner was Teus Schmalbeck, 4th place was Camden Pruett, 5th place was Wesson Kemp, and 6th place was Camden Kopeke. It was reported that more than 20 boys competed with their cars. (See photos below)


