GARFIELD — Idaho’s Governor Brad Little attended Mrs. Cook’s Personal Finance class at the Rigby High School on Feb. 16.
Rigby Middle School Drama students presented “The Wacky Wizard of Oz” on Feb. 16 and 17.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Pinewood Derby at 6 p.m. on March 3 in the church gym. The Primary age activity girls will race their derby cars.
Kambree Bailey, of Garfield, plays on the Rigby High School girls basketball team. She recently played at the state basketball tournament.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Mom and Tots activity at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the church.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 22 — Kenna Parker, Allison Robison and Elizabeth Gessel; Feb. 28 — Sally Tarbet
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Feb. 22 — Chicken Strip Basket, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 23 — Chili, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk, Cinnamon Roll; Feb. 24 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 27 — Dorito Enchilada, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 28 — Popcorn Chicken, Steamed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy, Fruit, Milk; March 1 — Hot Dog with Bun, Pinto Beans, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
