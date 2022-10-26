GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Tammy Clements’ home. The book to be discussed is “A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice” by Rebecca Connolly.
•
•
Some people in Garfield participated in Scouting for Food on Oct. 22.
•
The youth in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 18.
•
It was reported that students at Rigby Middle School enjoyed a special presentation on Oct. 19 by Amberley Snyder. Amberley is a championship barrel racer. She also competed in pole bending and breakaway roping. In 2010 Snyder suffered a car crash that paralyzed her from the waist down. She adapted to the injury and kept competing.
•
Diane Meyers, of Garfield, made bread pudding on Oct. 16 and invited people in her area to come to her house to visit and have bread pudding.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will have a Fall Social on Oct. 25. There were soups and desserts. There will be activities for the children and a pie eating contest for the youth. There will also be prizes for the winners of the contests.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society is having a Fall Social 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Young Women’s room at the Stake Center. They will be having doughnuts and cider, visiting and meeting new people. Come when you can and leave when you need to go. They will also have Christmas tags available to pick up if you can help with shopping.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter–day Saints went to a straw maze in Archer for their family home evening activity on Oct. 17.
•
Happy Halloween on Oct. 31.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct.29 – Gracie Hall and Piper Pincock; Oct. 30 – Kasandra Parker; Oct.31 – Oaklee Law
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at: mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
