GARFIELD — There was no school for students in Jefferson Joint School District 251 on Oct. 7. It was a teacher professional development day.
•
•
There will be an early release from schools in the school district on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. That means that school will get out one hour earlier. There will be parent teacher conferences in schools 4 – 7 pm on both days.
•
The 2nd Annual Christmas de Caballos/Toys for Tots Parade will be at 11 a.m. on Oct 15 in Rigby. The parade starts at Squealers Parking Lot and makes a one mile loop. People are invited to bring an unwrapped toy for a child 16 and under. If you would like to be in the parade or help out, contact Steve Simmons at 208–701–4902.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society activity 7 – 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church. There will be a pot luck recipe swap. Please bring your favorite instant pot or air fryer dish along with the recipe to share.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward primary program will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the church. The theme is “I know Heavenly Father Loves Me.” After the primary program, there will be a “Linger Longer” held in the Cultural Hall. Bring a finger food to share if you want to.
•
Jefferson Elementary School held a carnival on Oct. 6. There were carnival games, a bake sale, food trucks, cotton candy, popcorn, bounce houses, silent auction and prizes.
•
High School students were invited to attend a morning side meeting at 7 a.m. on Oct 12. Layne Kinghorn was the speaker. Refreshments were served afterwards. It was held at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints.
•
Girls in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints enjoyed painting rocks with positive messages on them.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct 12 – Jill Murdock; Oct. 14 – Susanne Hawkins; Oct. 17 – Mary Curtis
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Cark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
