GARFIELD — Day Light Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Clocks will skip forward to 3 a.m.
Jefferson Joint School District 251 is having Kindergarten Registration 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. on March 8 and 3:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. on March 9. Bring the following items with you: the child you will be enrolling in kindergarten, certified birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (two items). The child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Please visit the district website for school boundary information at http://jeffersonsd251.org.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Growing Season” by Melanie Lageschulte. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 29 at Diane Meyer’s home.
Rigby High School is Presenting “Anything Goes” at 7 p.m. on March 10, 11, 13, 14 at the Rigby High School.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having choir practice at 11:15 a.m. in the Relief Society room on Sundays. Everyone is welcome.
Abigail Armstrong, daughter of Sarah and Dee Armstrong of Garfield, married Jonathan Thornton, son of Aaron and Jodi Thornton, on March 4 in the Idaho Falls Temple. A reception was held that evening in Ammon.
A “Friend to Friend” presentation will be at 10 a.m. on March 11 The theme is “We are God’s children.” It can be watched on Youtube or ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The event is for all children ages 3 — 11, their parents, primary teachers and leaders.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a women’s conference 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. on March 11 at the Rigby South Stake Center. All young women and relief society sisters are invited to attend. The theme is “Seekers of Light.” The keynote speaker is Wanda Kaye Poston. She is the Idaho Falls Temple Matron.
In Conjunction with The Rigby South Stake Women’s Conference on March 11, items are being collected for the humanitarian center. They are in need of the following items: Diapers (size 1 — 2 most needed), Baby Wipes, Baby onsies (3 — 6 month size), Tissues, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Twin Size Sheets. If you can bring items to donate, bring items to the conference.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a “Night at the Races” on March 3 at the Rigby South Stake Center. The Primary activity day age kids raced their derby cars. It was followed by Challenger Races. Anyone was invited to bring their own car and race against other cars. There was a play area in the overflow. Cheese and nachos were also provided.
Rigby Summer Soccer 2023 registration will end on March 20. (Birth years 2011 — 2019) The Summer season is June 20 — July 27. For more information and to register go to jysasoccer.blogspot.com.
The Giving Cupboard, a local food pantry, announced that they provide food and other goods to approximately 200 Jefferson County households each week. If you are wanting to donate during the month of March, they are in the most need of the following items: boxed cereal, peanut butter, canned soup, cleaning supplies. The best day/time to drop off donations to them is any Tuesday 1 — 3 p.m. at 153 N. 3900 E. Rigby.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a pot luck luncheon noon — 1 p.m. on March 9 at the church. Bring something to share.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a Mom and Tots activity 10 a.m. — noon on March 14 at the church.
Happy Birthday to: March 9 — Cheridan Anderson; March 11 — Serena Anderson, Mataya Cook and Chelsey Nester, March 12 — Nora Koepke, Aubrey McGarry, Whitney Snell and Sharon Storer
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.