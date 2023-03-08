GARFIELD — Day Light Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Clocks will skip forward to 3 a.m.

Jefferson Joint School District 251 is having Kindergarten Registration 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. on March 8 and 3:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. on March 9. Bring the following items with you: the child you will be enrolling in kindergarten, certified birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (two items). The child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Please visit the district website for school boundary information at http://jeffersonsd251.org.


