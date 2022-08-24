GARFIELD — It has been reported that some people who reside in Garfield have been going to the mountains to pick huckleberries.
Garfield residents have been harvesting their second crop of hay for the season.
Doyle Crossley, of Garfield, was the winner of the grand prize at the 2022 Duck Races in Idaho Falls held on Aug. 13. He won a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Limited Sport Willys. It was donated by Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks. The Duck Race is held as a fund raiser for the community and is put on by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. This was the 31st annual race. It was reported that 20,000 rubber ducks raced down the Snake River.
Rose Ann and Brent Stout, of Garfield, participated in the Heritage Fair in Driggs on Aug. 13. The Stouts taught presentations on rope making and blacksmith shop. This was the first year for the Heritage Fair to be held.
Doug Wilding and his family have moved to the Garfield area. Doug is the son of Donna and Ron Wilding of Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
Primary girls from the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went to the Idaho Falls Temple grounds and temple visitor center on Aug. 16.
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a primary activity 2 p.m. — 4 pm on Aug. 27 at the church. Ages 1 — 11 years old are invited. It will be a “Back to School Bash.” Wear a swim suit, bring a towel and sunscreen. There will be a foam machine, water activities and treats. Parents are also welcome to attend.
Love and sympathy to Janel Campbell, of Garfield. Her mother recently passed away.
The Garfield 2nd Ward youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got together on Aug. 16 at the McIntosh home. They played games, ate tacos and watched a video from their trek that they recently participated in.
Sympathy and love to Laura Griffeth, of Garfield. Her father recently passed away.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the youth of the stake are invited to participate in a FSY (For The Strength of Youth Conference) July 31 — Aug. 4, 2023. It will be held at BYU-I. If you have questions contact Josh and Pam Rolfe at 208-540-0072. Registration will start in mid Jan. 2023.
J. Lyle Thompson, of Garfield passed away on Aug. 12. Sympathy goes out to his wife Barbara and his family. Lyle was 80 years old at his passing. He and his wife have 6 children and 15 grandchildren. Funeral services were held at the Rigby South Stake Center on Aug. 19. Burial was at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 25 – Emmaleah Thornton; Aug. 29 – Hannah Murdock
