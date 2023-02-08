GARFIELD — Garfield had some pretty cold weather on Jan. 30 — 31. It was reported that on Jan. 31, it was –35 degrees with the wind chill. School in Jefferson Joint School District 251 was cancelled on those days because of the cold weather.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 1. The location will be announced later.
Feb. 14 — Happy Valentine’s Day.
Miranda Drowns, daughter of Melinda Drowns of Garfield, recently returned home from serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. She was serving in Arkansas. On Jan. 29 she spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward.
It was reported that the Rigby High School girls’ wrestling team recently placed 5th as a team out of 33 teams competing.
On Feb. 1, there was a Trojan War night at Rigby Middle School. The Farnsworth Middle School competed against the Rigby Middle School. The first 30 kids from each class got a Trojan T — shirt. 6th — 8th grades competed for the gold class cup.
Farnsworth Middle School is having “Hope Week” Feb. 6 — 10. The theme for Monday is “Be a Star.” Students dressed up like their favorite celebrities. On Tuesday the theme is: “You are loved.” People wore pink or red in honor of Valentine’s day. Wednesday is “We Have Pride.” Wear school colors. Thursday is “Take Time for You.” Wear school appropriate pajamas.
2023 Summer Season baseball tryouts for the Rigby Trojan 8th grade team need to register by Feb. 10. To register email: shaun_davis@yahoo.com. For more information call Coach Davis at 208–520–8920.
Jefferson Joint School District 251 is offering a “Youth Mental Health First Aid” class. It will be 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28 at Harwood Elementary. (200 W. 3rd North, Rigby) Ben Wells the Rigby High School Program Development and ATR Program Coordinator will give the presentation. There is limited space. To reserve your spot you need to register. Ways to register: Email: harwoodcommunity@sd251.org or call Tera Andrews, Community School Coordinator at Harwood Elementary, at 208–745–7613.
The Giving Cupboard, a local food pantry, said that right now they are in need of cereal, peanut butter, canned fruit and meat. All donations help Jefferson County households in need.
Some of the Young Women in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints participated in a fashion show on Jan. 31.
It was reported that Ezra Miller, Ellie Miller and Cassidy Paul, of Garfield, recently competed at the districts for cheer.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a “Speed Friendshipping” activity at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the church. There will be refreshments and child care will be provided.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a potluck luncheon 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the church. Bring something to share.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 9 — Heidi Axman; Feb. 11 — Kim Butter–field and Rochelle Mertz; Feb. 12 — Saddie Egan; Feb. 13 — Cameron Anderson, Kathy Wood, and Kaitlan Calderwood; Feb. 14 — Emily Bennion
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Feb. 8 — Spaghetti with Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 9 — Walking Taco, Corn, Pinto Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 10 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Milk, Welch’s Fruit Snacks; Feb. 13 — Chicken Pot Pie, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 14 — Pepperoni Mini Calzone, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Strawberry Shortcake; Feb. 15 — Popcorn Chicken, French Fries, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
