GARFIELD — Garfield had some pretty cold weather on Jan. 30 — 31. It was reported that on Jan. 31, it was –35 degrees with the wind chill. School in Jefferson Joint School District 251 was cancelled on those days because of the cold weather.

The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 1. The location will be announced later.


