GARFIELD — The Lilacs and Iris are blooming in the area.
•
Sympathy goes out to the family of Janet Bunnell, of Garfield. Her husband James Bunnell Jr. passed away on May 30.
•
Rigby City Library 2022 Summer Reading Program started June 14. All participants must register at the library to receive a bingo card. Kids ages 2 years through 5th grade will receive a reward for blackout bingo. 6th grade and up will receive a reward for book bingo. Contact the library to register and for more information. The library is open at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Their phone number is 208-745-8231.
•
Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held baptisms on June 4.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Summer Kick off at 6 p.m. on June 22 at the Rigby South Park -Rotary Pavilion. There will be a BBQ, games and friendly competitions. There will also be lots of water fun and treats. If you can, please bring a side dish/treat.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. on June 16. It will be an evening of fun and games.
•
There is a multi-stake dance at 9 p.m. on June 25 at the Rigby Stake Center. Ages 14 and up are invited. Come dressed in neon colors. The activity will end at 11:15 p.m. There will also be nachos served at the dance.
•
The Rigby South Stake held Stake Conference on June 11 and 12. The meeting was held at the stake center and it was also televised to other chapels in the stake.
•
Some of the youth in Garfield sang in a stake youth choir for Stake Conference on June 12.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a community BBQ at 6:30 p.m. on June 21. It will be held behind the church. If your last name is A to J, please bring a salad to share. If your last name is K to Z, please bring a dessert to share.
•
It was announced that the Garfield Book Club will be meeting on June 22 at Shannon Wride’s home. Contact Shannon for the time of the meeting. They are reading “Becoming Mrs. Lewis.”
•
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed for cleaning June 28 — July 11.
•
The Rexburg Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been closed since April 11. It will reopen on July 5.
Happy Birthday to: Ally Sheppard; June 20 — Connor Twede and Carson Hepworth; June 22 — Abby Hepworth
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.