GARFIELD — Some of the people in Garfield are now doing flood irrigation on their yards, pastures and fields. It has been reported that residents are now picking rhubarb from their gardens.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had their annual Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration and Campout on May 12 — 13. It was held at the Tanner Farm on 3700 East. On Friday evening there was a dinner provided, games/activities and a short program.
It was reported that Erin and Alix Bishop, of Garfield, have qualified to go to state softball. Congratulations to them!
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. on May 25 at the Stake Center. The guest speaker will be Ron Patterson. He is the Bonneville County Extension Agent. He will give a short presentation then have a question and answer time. To go along with this activity there were 2 open houses on May 12 to learn more about gardening. One of the open houses was at Dan and Janell Greenwood’s yard. They shared about how to increase the growing season, Square Foot Garden methods, mulching and weed prevention. Another open house was held at Saundra Poulsen’s yard where she gave tips and tricks about landscaping.
Recently, some of the Young Women in the Garfield 1st Ward learned how to make sushi.
The Young Men and Young Women in the Garfield 1st Ward had a Nerf War and played Ultimate Frisbee on May 16. They also enjoyed a waffle bar.
Happy Birthday to: May 26 — Mary Casper; May 28 — Amber Kent
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: May 24 — Walking Taco, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; May 25 — Chili, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk, Cinnamon Roll; May 26 — Turkey and Cheese on Bread, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 30 — Chicken Nuggets, Steamed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy, Fruit, Milk; May 31 — Hot Dog with Bun, Pinto Beans, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–7096145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
