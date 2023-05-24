GARFIELD — Some of the people in Garfield are now doing flood irrigation on their yards, pastures and fields. It has been reported that residents are now picking rhubarb from their gardens.

The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had their annual Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration and Campout on May 12 — 13. It was held at the Tanner Farm on 3700 East. On Friday evening there was a dinner provided, games/activities and a short program.


