Garfield — Some people in Garfield have been cutting barley. It has been reported that the raspberries in the Garfield area have done really well this summer.
•
Karl and Renee Stucki, of Garfield, were married Aug. 10, 1962. They are inviting family and friends to an open house celebrating their 60th anniversary 6-8:30 pm on Friday Aug. 26 at the home of Bob and Sheila Roos at 113 North 3600 East Rigby.
•
The young women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a boating activity on Aug. 9.
•
The R3 Community Theatre’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” will be Aug. 24-27 at the Rigby High School.
•
Just Serve Jefferson County announced that if people sign up to donate blood in August they will get a $10 e-gift card to your choice of merchants. There will be a Blood Drive held at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 12:30-6pm on Aug. 23. The address is 106 N. 3800 East Rigby, Idaho. Schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code-RIGBYSOUTH or call Nathan Capener at 208-716-8378. If this day and time don’t work for you, go to redcrossblood.org to pick a different day and location.
•
The Garfield Book Club has made a change for the book they are reading in August. The new book is “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl. The next meeting will be at 7 pm on Aug. 31.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 6:30 pm — 8 pm on Aug. 18. The activity is called “How Does Your Garden Grow.” Join us to take a peek at some of our neighbor’s gardens and learn a bit about different gardening styles and gardening in this part of Idaho. Please meet in the Relief Society room at 6:30 pm and from there travel to a few people’s homes. Afterwards we will go back to the Relief Society room and have a treat. Please bring your favorite summer treat to share.
•
Deepest sympathy and love go out to the family of Waneta Campbell and Selina Campbell. Waneta’s husband Dale Campbell passed away on July 28. A graveside service was held on Aug. 13. Dale was 82 years old at his passing. He served in the U.S. Army and was a meat cutter. He enjoyed ranching, fishing, and working on tractors.
•
Every Wednesday morning some of the ladies in the Garfield 1st Ward have been hiking the Menan Butte. They meet at 7:15 am to go hiking. If you have questions contact a member of the relief society presidency. Aug 29 it is scheduled to hike to the Lower and Upper Palisades Lakes. More information will be given later.
•
Some of the young men in the Garfield 1st Ward recently went camping at Timber Creek Reservoir. It has been reported that this is by Meadow Lake. They enjoyed fishing, playing 4 Square Volleyball, playing Capture the Flag, and hiking. They also had a devotional.
•
Deepest love and sympathy go out to the family of Beverly and Glade Peterson, of Garfield. Glade passed away on Aug. 2. Funeral services were held at the Rigby South Stake Center on Aug. 8. Burial was at the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Glade was 74 years old when he passed away.
•
Dalan and Brookie Monsen and their children are new to Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
•
The Garfield 1st Ward held a “Linger Longer” after church meetings on Aug. 14. People brought food items to share and got to visit.
•
Some of the primary girls in the Garfield 1st Ward had a water activity on Aug. 2. They went on a slip and slide, played water games and ate watermelon and raspberries for a treat.
•
There was a National Night Out Dessert Social held at the Autumn Heights Subdivision Park, in Garfield, on Aug. 2. Games and treats were enjoyed by those who attended. Some of the games were volleyball, badminton, ladder ball, kick ball, hop scotch and corn holes.
•
The Garfield 6th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding choir practice right after their church meetings on Sundays. Meet in the primary room shortly after 11 am.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played volleyball at Cordon Park for their family home evening activity on Aug. 1.
•
Some of the ladies in the Rigby YSA Ward attended a stake activity at Porter Park on July 31. There was lunch and a presentation called “Be Kind to Your Mind.”
•
Andrew Duffin, son of Krishelle and Jason Duffin of Garfield, played a piano solo during sacrament meeting in the Garfield 1st Ward on July 31. The song was called “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.”
•
Aug. 4 was the last night for the Rigby South Stake youth coed softball games that were being held at the Garfield church ball field during the summer. It was a fun activity for youth in Garfield.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 21 — Susanne Ellis; Aug. 22 — Heidi Turner
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145 or email at: maurette clark@yahoo.com.