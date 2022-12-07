GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at the home of Eva Smith’s. The book to be discussed is “Last of The Breed” by Louis L’Amour. Bring a Christmas story to share.
There are nightly Christmas music programs at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor’s Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. They start at 7 pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a potluck luncheon 11:30–1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the church. Bring a favorite food to share.
The Garfield 1st Ward Choir is practicing at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday mornings at the church in the relief society room. Presently they are preparing to sing Christmas songs on Dec. 25 for church. People are invited to attend and participate.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the church. There will be a dinner, dessert, program, kids crafts and a special guest appearance. Please bring a dessert if you can.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a Friendsgiving Dinner on Nov. 28 for their family home evening activity.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having their Christmas party at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the stake center. There will be a “Whoville Breakfast” for dinner, Christmas program, photo op and a special North Pole Guest.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 9 – Kandi Mickelsen, Nola Steinmetz and Julie Reese; Dec. 10 – Renae Atwood and Tiffanie Mickelsen
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
