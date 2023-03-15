GARFIELD — It was reported that Kassidy Thomson and Payson Kent, from Garfield, participated in the Rigby High School’s Spring musical “Anything Goes.”

The young men and young women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had an activity called “The Not So Newlywed Game” on March 7. For this activity the youth got to know their new bishopric and their wives. Refreshments were also provided.


