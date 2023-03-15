GARFIELD — It was reported that Kassidy Thomson and Payson Kent, from Garfield, participated in the Rigby High School’s Spring musical “Anything Goes.”
The young men and young women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had an activity called “The Not So Newlywed Game” on March 7. For this activity the youth got to know their new bishopric and their wives. Refreshments were also provided.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced that there will be a Father’s and Son’s Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on May 14 at the Ucon Stake Center Pavilion (2967 105th N. Idaho Falls). All men and boys are invited. The ward will provide bbq sandwiches and drinks. People are asked to bring potluck items to share. The location of the activity has 2 softball fields and a large grassy area so bring baseball gloves, footballs, frisbees, corn hole games or any other activity.
The Garfield 2nd Ward is having two Pinewood Derbys. This is for all children in primary activity days. The pinewood derby weigh in for the boys will be at 6:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m. on April 5 at the stake center. The pinewood derby weigh in for the girls will be at 6:30 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m. on April 6 at the stake center. Contact ward leaders if you have questions.
Recently the Garfield 2nd Ward Deacon age boys learned that they can do hard things by building snow caves and sleeping in them all night. The boys are working towards what they call their “G2 Mountain Man Award.” It requires camping, hiking, learning skills, completing goals in their youth guide book, giving a fireside or lesson in class and reading the whole Book of Mormon. This is a year long project for them.
Rigby High School held an FFA Banquet on March 9.
Happy Birthday to: March 15 — Trysta Acor; March 16 — Laura Hancock; March 17 — Jeri Bradley; March 19 — Karissa Thornton and Deb Wilde
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: March 15 — Sausage Pattie, Pancake with Cinnamon Glaze, Syrup, Hash Brown Patty, Cucumbers, Fruit, Milk; March 16 — Tator Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 17 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Oranges, Milk, Chips
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
