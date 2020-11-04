GARFIELD — The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society sisters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are having a “Hot Chocolate Bar” open house from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Nov. 5 in Aly Brown’s garage. There will be hot chocolate, cookies, visiting and heaters running to keep people warm.
Rigby High School Cross Country has an awards ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 11 at the high school.
Rigby High School has an art show at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 13 at the high school.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced that five of the new districts are officially named now: Diamond Peak District in the west, North Star District around Idaho Falls and north, Headwaters District surrounding the Teton Range in the east, Scout Mountain District in Pocatello and south, Twin Buttes District in the center part of the Council.
The Rigby First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced their Sunday sacrament meeting schedule. This started on Nov. 1 and will continue until a different schedule is announced. The meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. and there will be a rotation according to people’s last names. The first Sunday of the month will be A and B. The second Sunday will be C thru I. The third Sunday will be J thru Q. The fourth Sunday will be R thru Z. The meeting will be about 45 minutes long. There will be no church meeting on the fifth Sundays.
Dax and Ali Acor and their children moved from the Garfield area recently. They will be missed.
Steve and Heidi Turner, of Garfield, had a neighborhood trunk or treat in their hay field on Halloween.
The Rigby High School Student Council challenged the Madison Student Council to a competitive food drive between the high schools. This was done at half time on Friday. The two groups of student leaders wanted to use their rivalry for something positive for those in their communities. The food drive began on Nov. 2. and the winners will be announced at the Jan. 13 Varsity Boys Basketball game. Food can be donated at the school or various other activities that will be held. They will be making more announcements on this.
The Scouting for Food Drive was held on Oct. 24. In previous years, most of the food was picked up door to door by scouts. This year it was primarily being done by drop–offs. The Giving Tree was the designated drop off spot in Rigby.
Jefferson Elementary School has a new 100’s chart painted on their playground. This is because of the efforts of Keegan Peterson, a Rigby High School Senior.
The Garfield 1st Ward Bishopric sent out an update for Sunday Sacrament meetings. These changes are being made because Governor Little returned Idaho to stage 3. They stated, “although religious gatherings are exempt from the restrictions, with an admonition to be good citizens and out of an abundance of caution, the Stake Presidency has asked that we keep our sacrament meetings to 50 people or less”. To do this, there will be a rotation schedule according to the first letter of a person’s last name. The first Sunday of the month is A – D. The second Sunday of the month is E – O. The third Sunday is P – Z. Masks are encouraged. They also stated, “if you feel ill or uncomfortable for any reason, please stay home”.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson School District 251, said in an email on Oct. 23 that because of going back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan, the health order includes the following: Indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 people or less, Outdoor gatherings must remain at 25% capacity or less, social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
The order exempts educational activities from these restrictions. Therefore, they will not need to make any changes to their current plan at this point. He also stated that it will impact the school extra–curricular activities. More information will be sent out later as to how these activities will be impacted.
Jefferson School District #251 reported that there were 22 students and 8 staff members that tested positive for COVID–19 last week. This report came out on Oct. 30.
The Garfield Book Club is reading “As I Have Loved You” by Kitty De Ruyter–Bons for November. The next meeting will be announced later.
Jill Murdock and her family recently moved to the Garfield area. They are living in Aspen Heights. Welcome to Garfield.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Nov. 4 – Tasty Tot Casserole, X–Ray Vision Carrots, Whole Wheat Bun, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 5 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 9 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Whole Wheat Bun, Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 10 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Mixed Vegetables, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 11 – Fajita Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Garbanzo Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Nov. 4 – Quesadilla or Corn Dog, Pizza with Garbanzo Beans, Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 5 – Super Beef Nachos or Bacon Burger, Pizza with Salad with Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 9 – Burrito Blaster, Salsa or Chicken, Hot and Spicy, Pepperoni Pizza with Beast Mode Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Cookie, Milk; Nov. 10 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Mixed Vegetables, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 11 – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger, Pizza with X–Ray Vision Carrots, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Nov. 4 – Chips, Chili and Cheese or Pizza, Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Cookie, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 5 – Chicken/Pepper Jack/Spicy Ranch/Crispy or Pizza, Bacon Burger, Hoagie Choices with cucumber, Tater Tots, Fruits, Milk; Nov. 9 – Taco Pie with Salad Topping or Pepperoni Pizza, Chicken–Hot and Spicy, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Cinnamon Roll, Milk; Nov. 10 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 11 – Cheese Zombie or Pizza, Corn Dog, Hoagie Choices, with Green Beans, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 4 – Kathy Hansen; Nov. 5 – Krishele Duffin, Barbara Rounds.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.