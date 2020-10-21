GARFIELD — Parent Teacher Conferences in the Jefferson School District 251 will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. They will be following the early release schedule. So school will get out one hour early on those days.
Oct. 23 there will be no school for teachers or students in the Jefferson School District. There is also no flexible learning day.
Jefferson County Lake gates closed for the season on Oct. 13.
Pat and Bryan Coombs are new to Garfield. They live in Aspen Heights across from the Clements. They used to live about 9 miles east of their current home. Welcome to Garfield.
The low pressure natural gas line is still being installed along 3700 East. It is also being installed along 190 N. off of 3700 East in Garfield.
The Rigby Middle School cheerleaders had a drive-in fundraiser on Oct 10. It was held at the Motor Vu Drive In and “Beetlejuice” was shown.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that beginning in Nov., they will resume a 45 minute Sunday meeting beginning at 1:00 p.m. Members will be given the option to worship together at church or via live broadcast. Because of the size of the ward, they will rotate with alternating weeks of attendance. If your last name begins with A — L, you are invited to attend on the first Sunday. The following Sunday will be M — Z. For more information see the ward Facebook page. It was posted on Oct. 11.
Farnsworth Cross Country team went to districts competition on Friday.
Meagan Dyer, of Garfield, had a free haunted walk through on Oct. 15.
Rigby YSA Ward went to the Straw Maze, near Archer, for their Family Home Evening Activity Oct. 12.
The Rigby YSA Ward meets at 1:00 a.m. Sundays at 288 North and 3800 East. The building is close to the Rigby Middle School.
Football players from flag football and all the way up through high school wore their uniforms and stood on both sides of Rollandat on Oct. 17. as the hearse passed by. They did this to show support to the Nelson family at the passing of a family member.
“Rigby South Stake Points of Light” Facebook reported that Scouting for food will be 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Oct 24. They are looking for people to help. This can be families, youth groups, a business, or a group of friends, etc. The items donated benefit the Giving Cupboard Food Pantry in Rigby. If you would like to volunteer to collect food in your neighborhood, go to http://www.justserve.org. Also the Stake Facebook page has more information and the internet link to sign up.
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Oct. 21 — Popcorn Chicken, Golden Fries, Ketchup, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 22 — Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 26 — Burrito Blaster, Salsa, X-Ray Vision Carrots, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 27 — Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Steamed Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 28 — Superhero Taco Pirate’s Pick Golden Corn, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 24 — Christine Horkley
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.