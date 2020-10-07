GARFIELD — Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson School 251, stated in an email on Sept. 25, 65% of survey respondents felt that Friday would work better for their families for a flexible learning day. Flexible learning will begin Oct. 9.
Oct. 2 there was no school in the district because of a teacher development day.
Frozen, Jr. play auditions at Rigby Middle School have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
A low pressure natural gas line is being installed on 3700 East.
The Rigby South Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a virtual meeting Sept. 27 to tell about ward boundary changes within the stake. One of the changes made is now the south border of the stake is County Line Road. So those members who live in Bonneville County that had been in the Stake will now go to wards within the Ucon Stake. They will be missed. There is also a new ward made in the Stake. It is the Garfield 7th Ward. The new Bishop is John Jenkins. Bret Hampton is the First Counselor and Scott Hancock is the Second Counselor. The only wards not affected by the changes were the Rigby 17th Ward (Spanish Ward) and Garfield 2nd Ward.
There was a power outage in some of the Garfield area on Sept. 28. It was reported that a dump truck ran into a power pole near the Garfield Church on 3700 East. Thus causing the power pole to have to be replaced. The power was out about 3 pm to after 8 pm.
The Rigby High School Football team played against Idaho Falls High School Oct. 2. The game was played in Idaho Falls and due to the Idaho Falls District 91’s COVID Policy, tickets to athletic events are extremely limited. There were no general admission or student tickets available and the team was given a limited amount of tickets for their family members to attend. The Rigby High School yearbook staff was there streaming the game live.
Pay IT Forward Jefferson County is in need of size 6 diapers for the October Distributions. Get on their Facebook page for more information.
Potatoes were given out at the Rigby Senior Citizen’s parking lot Oct. 3.
Elder Branden Johnsen was greeted with a parade on Terrace Hills Drive when he returned home from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sept. 23. He is a member of the Garfield 2nd Ward.
The Garfield 2nd Ward is putting together a cook book. If you have a recipe to contribute or a question contact Debbie Bagley. There is more information on the ward Face book page.
Doug and Farrah Kaye Corbett are new to the Garfield 2nd Ward area. They have 5 children. Welcome to Garfield.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 7 – Sarah Armstrong; Oct. 8 – Eva Smith; Oct. 9 – Anna Marie Robertson; Oct. 10 – Sarah Horkley.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Oct. 7 – Tasty Tot Casserole, X-Ray Vision Carrots, Whole Wheat Bun, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 8 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Golden Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 12 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Whole Wheat Bun, Golden Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 13 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Mixed Vegetables, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 14 – Fajita Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Garbanzo Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.