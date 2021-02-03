GARFIELD — McKenzie Johnson and her family have recently moved into the new “Autumn Heights” Subdivision in Garfield. They came here from Colorado. While their house was being built they lived in Idaho Falls.
Parker Snedaker, son of Jana and Wade Snedaker of Garfield, is heading back to Brazil on Feb. 12 to continue his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. For the past while, because of COVID he has been serving in the United States.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints started having everyone back to church again at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24. They are also still offering the option to see the meeting virtually at home. They added more chairs in the gym so there would be social distancing.
Jake and Chantrie Anderson of Garfield invited people in their area to drop by their house for a bowl of soup on Jan. 30.
Jefferson School District 251 announced that the Rigby High School Food Pantry is stocked and ready to assist families with food supplies. If your family is in need of food, make an appointment with Mrs. Mickelsen at the high school in order to pick up food items. Appointments are available after school Monday – Thursday and on Friday. Email Mrs. Mickelsen to make an appointment at hmickelsen@sd251.org.
Debbie Bagley was the winner of the 2020 VW Tiguan car. Raffle tickets were sold to benefit the Jefferson School District 251 and her ticket was drawn at the boys basketball game last week. The car was donated by Teton Volkswagen.
Sympathy and love go out to Connie and Ron Campbell, from Garfield, and their family at this time. Their son Ron Campbell Jr. recently passed away.
The Garfield 6th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints began holding church for everyone in their ward on Jan. 24.
The Garfield Book Club met on Jan. 27 at Jennifer Park’s home. They had a discussion about the book “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman. The book for March is “Twilight Over Burma – My Life as a Shan Princess” by Inge Sargent. The time and date of the next meeting will be announced later.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints reported that their meetings are back for everyone. This started on Jan. 31. Sacrament meeting, Sunday School, Elders and Relief Society meetings will still be broadcast via the internet for those who need to stay home because of health reasons.
The leaders in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints said that under the direction of the Stake Presidency, they will no longer be rotating attendance by last name and began meeting every Sunday at 11 a.m. for sacrament meeting on Jan. 31. People are still welcome to join virtually by Zoom. Please practice appropriate distancing, wash hands, use hand sanitizer and masks are encouraged.
Happy birthday to: Feb. 4 – Emily Cook and Matthew Tucker; Feb. 6 – Misti Brown and Tammie Rumsey; Feb. 9 – Heidi Axman.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Super Hero Taco, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 4 – Chili, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 5 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Hamburger Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 8 – Hot Diggity Dogs, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 9 – Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 10 – Sloppy Joe, Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk.
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Popcorn Chicken, Whole Wheat Bread Stick or Cheeseburger or Pizza with Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 4 – Chili and Chips or Burrito Blaster, Salsa or Pizza with Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 5 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Bun, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 8 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread or Hamburger or Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Fruit Snacks, Milk; Feb. 9 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza with Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 10 – Quesadilla or Chicken Strip Basket or Pizza with Garbanzo Beans, Fries, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Chips, Chili and Cheese or Pizza or Burrito Blaster, Salsa or Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Celery Sticks, Cookie, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 4 – Chicken/Pepper Jack/Spicy Ranch/Crispy or Pizza or Bacon Burger or Hoagie Choices with Raw Cucumber, Tater Tots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 5 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Hamburger Bun, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 8 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread or Pepperoni Pizza or Hot and Spicy Chicken or Hoagie Choices with Tater Tots, Ketchup, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 9 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza or Hot and Spicy Chicken or Hoagie Choices, Tater Tots, Ketchup, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 10 – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce or Pizza or Chicken Strip Basket, or Hoagies, Salad with Broccoli, Raw Cucumber, Cookie, Fruit, Milk.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 709 8218.