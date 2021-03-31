GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at Jill Murdock’s home. “For the Glory” is the book that will be discussed.
April 3 – 4 will be General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Millions of church members throughout the world will join in on this virtual conference that will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be 5 sessions: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 3 (evening for boys and men ages 11 and up), and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. April 4. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, music for the conference has been pre recorded from previous sessions. It can be viewed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, listened to on radio, T.V. Satellite and Youtube.
April 4 – Happy Easter
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held an indexing activity (family history) on March 27. There was also a taco bar.
Chris and Julie Rhoades are new to the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Some people in Garfield helped them move in on March 26. Welcome to Garfield!
The Skousen family is also new to the Garfield area. Glad to have you here!
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a new Elder’s Quorum Presidency. The President is Marshall Murdock, 1st Counselor is Cameron Cook and 2nd Counselor is Clinton Axeman.
The Garfield 1st Ward will go back to having 2 hour meetings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays starting on April 11. The Primary Presidency announced that this means that the children will then have both classes and music time. Things will be back to how it was before COVID started.
The Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School FFA had a Scavenger Hunt after school on March 19. There were prizes for the winners.
Teton Nation Volleyball for boys ages 8 – 18 starts up mid-April and is looking for more people to join them. See “Rigby Area Youth Sports & Activities” Facebook page for more details.
Rigby Youth Track and Field 2021 (ages 7 – 14) sign up will close on May 28. There are practices every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. starting June 1. Intersquad/Dual meets start on June 10. Go to www.facebook.com/rigbyyouthtrackandfield or https://rigbyyouthtf.blogspot.com for more information and registration forms.
The Rigby Family History Center at 258 W. 1st N. in Rigby is now open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday – Friday for everyone. No appointment is needed. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings are for group appointments. Groups should make appointments. Contact Jamie Andersen at 208–709–5736 or Doug Poole at 208–419–2328. The Family History Center is located at the east end of the building.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints provided a luncheon on March 23 for the family of Jack Calvin Clayton who recently passed away.
Reese Jones spoke in the Rigby 1st Ward on March 28. She starts her mission on April 13. As stated in the last newspaper she will be a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission.
Happy Birthday to: April 5 – Sharon Blanchard.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup, Saltine Crackers, Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; April 1 – Chicken Fajita, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Chocolate Cupcake, Milk; April 2 – Chicken Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Mayonnaise, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Pork Sandwich or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; April 1 – Grilled Cheese, Tomato Soup, Saltine Crackers or Cheese Burger or Pizza, Black Bean Bonanza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 2 – Beef Nachos or Smokey Rib Q or Pizza, Corn, Cookie, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield news, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.