GARFIELD — Rigby Youth Softball registration is now open until March 18. The season runs the last 2 weeks of April and through May. Options for registration forms: Online registration forms can be found at https://sites.google/com/view/softballinrigby/home.Payment Options: Venmo at @RigbyYouthSoftball or personal check send to: P.O. Box 223 Rigby, ID 83442
Boys Volleyball is now forming teams in Rigby. (All skill levels ages 8 and up) Register at tetonnationvolleyball.com. If you have questions, contact Katie 303-946-8240
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Women’s Conference at 9 am on March 12 at the stake center. Ross David Baron will be the keynote speaker. He is on the faculty at BYU-I. Ages 16 and up are invited. Also keep gathering items (hygiene kit items, baby items, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, etc.) for the humanitarian center. See the stake face book for a full list of needed items or check with your ward relief society presidency. The conference will be available to watch remotely. Check the stake Facebook for more information.
Rachel and Christopher Fair and their son are new to Garfield. Welcome to Garfield.
Rigby summer soccer registration has started. It goes until March 18. Registration is online at JYSASOCCER.BLOGSPOT.COM
Eric Joseph Larsen, of Garfield, is now serving on the high council in the Rigby South Stake. Oscar Sarmiento was released from the position.
Dallin and Kaitlyn Calderwood and their children are new to Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
The Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls is open Tuesdays/Wednesdays 10 am to 3 pm. They are always looking for volunteers to help with projects like painting wood toys, making quilts, sewing projects, crochet and knit projects, etc.
Happy Birthday to: March 11 – Serena Anderson and Chelsey Nester; March 12 – Sharon Storer and Aubrey McGarry; March 14 – Maxine Crossley.
